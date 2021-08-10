It is that time of the year again!! Replacing Mark Chesnutt at the Erie County Fair will be country legendary band, Shenandoah!

Shenandoah will take the stage on Monday, August 16th at 8:00pm.

The show is FREE with gate admission to the Fair. No Grandstand ticket is required for entry to the show.

Shenandoah has won at the GRAMMYS, the Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music Awards in their successful career. Their songs will bring you back: including, “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and “Two Dozen Roses.”

Mark Chesnutt has dropped out of the Erie County Fair and other performances that he had scheduled for this summer due to a medical emergency.

He tweeted out a few weeks ago, "Hey everyone, I wanted to give y’all a quick update. I’m going in for back surgery on July 22and will have to be in the hospital for a couple days. After I get home I have to take it easy so I can heal up and get back out on tour. I miss everyone and miss the road."

Chesnutt updated everyone and said that the surgery went well and is expected to make a complete recovery.

If you were going to a show this year, you will not need to purchase a Fair ticket, but if you are only going to be going to the Fair make sure you get your tickets ahead of time. They will not be selling gate admission at the Fair. You must purchase your tickets ahead of time online.

