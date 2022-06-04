Is It Really Legal to Marry Your Cousin in New York State?

You probably have never even thought about it, right? Ok, maybe you have. New York State pretty much has a statement (or a tax) on just about everything that happens in this state, so what about this? Do you think that a person should be allowed to marry their first cousin?

Other states have figured this out that people want to know a legal option about this. I remember when my aunt (who lived in Washington or Oregon at the time) had to go to California to be able to marry her first cousin.

Can you marry your first cousin in the State of New York? Legally?

First wedding dance with fireworks of wedding couple. Photo with blur and noise ASphotowed loading...

Before I answer that question for you, how much do you want to be creeped out? There is such a thing called the New York State Domestic Relations Law, and in that, it states who can and cannot marry one another in the State of New York. For instance, the law states that a mother cannot marry her child, a man cannot marry his sibling or his offspring.

But does New York have laws against marrying a first cousin?

Halfpoint Halfpoint loading...

Apparently, there is no law on the books regarding marrying your first cousin, thus making it completely legal. While other than my aunt, there isn't anyone that I know personally who has married their first cousin, what about you? Is it a weird family thing that you don't mention? Or is it no big deal?

In what states is it legal to marry your cousin?

Unsplash.com Unsplash.com loading...

Where is the marriage between first cousins illegal? Which states say, nope? According to this article, these states say it is illegal: Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The 20 Funniest Prison Reviews From Across the U.S.A.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.