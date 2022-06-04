Is It Really Legal to Marry Your Cousin in New York State?
You probably have never even thought about it, right? Ok, maybe you have. New York State pretty much has a statement (or a tax) on just about everything that happens in this state, so what about this? Do you think that a person should be allowed to marry their first cousin?
Other states have figured this out that people want to know a legal option about this. I remember when my aunt (who lived in Washington or Oregon at the time) had to go to California to be able to marry her first cousin.
Can you marry your first cousin in the State of New York? Legally?
Before I answer that question for you, how much do you want to be creeped out? There is such a thing called the New York State Domestic Relations Law, and in that, it states who can and cannot marry one another in the State of New York. For instance, the law states that a mother cannot marry her child, a man cannot marry his sibling or his offspring.
But does New York have laws against marrying a first cousin?
Apparently, there is no law on the books regarding marrying your first cousin, thus making it completely legal. While other than my aunt, there isn't anyone that I know personally who has married their first cousin, what about you? Is it a weird family thing that you don't mention? Or is it no big deal?
In what states is it legal to marry your cousin?
Where is the marriage between first cousins illegal? Which states say, nope? According to this article, these states say it is illegal: Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.