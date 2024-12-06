It's not everyday that Federal law enforcement, New York State law enforcement and local law enforcment collaborate with one another on an investigation but that is the exact scenario that we are faced with today. The reason for this is a case, a decades old case that to this day, law enforcement has not been able to solve. This cold case also hits a bit close to home as it happened in my own hometown.

The Nancy Smith Investigation

It was 23-years ago on December 5, 2001 that law enforcement first arrived to the home of Nancy Smith located on Provost Drive and began their investigation. Smith age 32-was found deceased at her home by her own parents who went to check on her after receiving a call that she had shown up for work at a Horton Hospital in Middletown.

According to the press release issued by the New Windsor Police Department, Smith at the time was found deceased on her living room floor, the victim of a "vicious attack". Now 23-years later, the New Windsor Police Department, the New York State Police and the FBI are once again asking for assistance in the investigation of Nancy Smith's murder with hope that her killer may finally be revealed.

Reward for Information

The help that law enforcement is asking for from the public is in the form of information. The New Windsor Police Department also would like to encourage members of the community to with any information they may have about this murder. Any piece of information no matter how small or insignificant one may believe it to be can help.

Over the 23-years that this case has been open, law enforcment and family members of Nancy Smith have gathered information into her murder, yet pieces are still missing from the puzzle.

A reward has been made available for anyone who has information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Nancy’s death. That reward is a total of $35,000.

Anyone with information may contact the New Windsor Police Department at 845-563-4678 or by email contacting Detective Kevin Moore at kmoore@newwindsor-ny.gov.

