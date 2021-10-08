Lars Ulrich – ‘It Makes Complete Sense’ That Jason Newsted Left Metallica

Time and distance can be a good thing for adding perspective to a situation, and in a sit down chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich reveal they now understand why bassist Jason Newsted left the band, though there were some hard feelings at the time.

Hetfield says he has a better understanding of relationships now, telling Lowe, "My theory now is I could love anybody really at the end of the day. You get to know them, you get to know where they've come from, you understand where their parents came from, all of that. How are you, you? I can accept that. I can really accept that. There was more to be revealed. I mean, really. He was at a point where he was at and we were at a point where we were at. It happened because it happened. If it was like that right now, say, Robert comes and says, 'Hey, I'm done here.' We would fight. We would fight, or I would fight for him. I didn't know about the fight back then."

Ulrich goes even deeper, sharing an appreciation of the relationship now and speaking to how time has allowed more perspective on Newsted's exit. "If you think about it, Jason is the only member of Metallica who has ever left willingly. And that in itself is a statistic. And the resentment from James and I was just so... You can't do that. You can only leave if we want you to leave. And then we weren't equipped at the time to do a deep dive into why he was leaving. So of course, now you can see 20 years later, it makes complete sense."

He adds, "We write the songs. We make the decisions. We do all of it. You have no creative outlet in this band. You have no creative voice. Then when you go and do something that gives you satisfaction in a way for you to express yourself to the rest of the world, then we get pissed at you. Then that resentment then goes to you leaving the band. I mean, that's kind of psychiatry 101 here. But we weren't equipped to see that side of it. Twenty years later, now it makes complete sense."

The drummer shares, "Jason gave 14 years, every day, every performance. He was there always. I mean, we always used to joke. It's like, 'He's so fired up. Come on, dude. Slow down.' He was the first guy and the last guy out. He was signing autographs when we were driving by waving on the way out of the buildings. I mean, he really was. I, now have finally equipped to appreciate every moment that he gave. And we have, I think so much respect for each other now, so much appreciation. Ten years ago when we did the 30th anniversaries, when he came up and played four nights with us at the Fillmore shows, played two nights with us, seeing Rob and him together up there. That felt like it was the beginning of the thawing of where we are now, but he's been very integral part of the reissue and the rerelease and has done interviews and been very, very helpful. He did the unboxing of the box for the cameras and the whole thing. And I mean, he's been so gracious."

In the course of the chat with Lowe, the members of Metallica also discuss how their Some Kind of Monster documentary was ahead of its time and dig into the recent guest-filled Blacklist covers collection (both as seen below). You can check out the full chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music at https://apple.co/-metallica after 1PM ET / 10AM PT today (Oct. 6) or anytime on demand

Zane Lowe With Metallica for Apple Music

Metallica Reflect on Some Kind of Monster Documentary With Apple Music's Zane Lowe

Metallica Discuss the Creation of The Blacklist With Apple Music's Zane Lowe