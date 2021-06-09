Landmark Hudson Valley Eatery Appears To Close, Listed For Sale

Many Hudson Valley residents are disappointed a longtime eatery is closed.

Last year, Hudson Valley Post reported Dairy Island on South Robinson Avenue in Newburgh was for sale. The longtime business is still listed for sale for the same price of $700,000, according to a listing from LoopNet. The listing price is said to include the real estate, business, equipment and months of inventory.

Last summer Dairy Island remained home while the business was for sale. In 2021, despite other ice cream shop's in the region opening Dairy Island remains closed.

The iconic Newburgh ice cream shop was built in 1957, according to its listing. It's known for its ice cream, burgers and hot dogs.

Newburgh New York A River of Opportunities wrote the following for people interested in buying:

Please buy it and keep the delicious soft-serve ice cream and classic Dairy Island burger boats in Newburgh now and into the future!

People love this place. It’s open only seasonally but the food is tasty and a bargain. Current owners sell everything from burgers, and dogs to ice cream. Popular orders like the burger boat comes with french fries, and come the early months of summer, regulars line up!

Interested people can call Richard Lease at (845) 565-2800 or Dennis Barr at (845) 565-2800.

