Popular Vacation Destination in New York Makes a Plea for Patience and Kindness

The summer months are extremely busy in and around the Hudson Valley. People are coming into town on vacation, heading out of town on vacation or doing a little stay-cation in New York.

With that being said, this year is probably one of the most hectic summers since we were finally given the okay to travel. After being cooped up inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are taking advantage of the beautiful weather and heading out of town.

Lots of folks from the Hudson Valley take the trip up north to Lake George to enjoy the great outdoors in the Adirondack region.

As most of us have learned throughout the last few months, many businesses across the nation are short-staffed and going through a labor shortage. That goes for popular stops along the way in Lake George.

Lake George Beach Club, which sits right in the heart of Lake George Village with amazing views of the lake, is one of the many local businesses that is currently working through the labor shortage.

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce shared the following photo of a sign that was taken at the Lake George Beach Club over the weekend asking for patrons to "Please be kind and patient." Take a look:

Short staffing isn't just limited to restaurants like Lake George Beach Club. Earlier this summer Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, right outside of Lake George, announced that they would be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the summer due to being short-staffed.

