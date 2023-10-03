L.L. Bean Opening ‘Pop-Up Shop’ in Poughkeepsie, NY This October

Just in time to pick up some fall flannels, L.L. Bean is opening up a temporary store in Poughkeepsie, New York.

As a proud Gen-Xer, my closet is filled with dozens of flannel shirts. Once October rolls around my wardrobe exclusively consists of jeans, a T-shirt and a flannel shirt. And while I've purchased flannels elsewhere, the only ones that have lasted through the past several decades have been my L.L. Bean shirts.

L.L. Bean Coming to the Hudson Valley

We learned this summer that L.L. Bean is planning to open a new store at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond in Kingston. While it's unclear exactly how long it will take for that location to be built, Hudson Valley shoppers won't have to wait for construction to end in order to shop for clothes and outdoor items. The company has announced that they will launch a temporary store in Poughkeepsie starting on October 10.

L.L. Bean Pop-Up Shop in Poughkeepsie, New York

The L.L. Bean pop-up shop will operate for two days on October 10 and October 11 on Beck Place in Poughkeepsie, New York. The shop will be located at the Steel Plant and Studios across from the main campus at Marist College on Route 9.

This is not the first time L.L. Bean has run a pop-up shop at Marist. In 2019 the company brought its famous Bootmobile to the college and set up a mobile store for students and community members. Many items were offered at a discount and there were also special giveaways.

The sale will take place from 10am to 5pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It's unclear if there will be any discounts being offered, but L.L. Bean has announced that it will be giving away a 5-day canoe trip on Maine’s Penobscot River including a guide, transportation and all the gear you need.

Visitors will also have a chance to pose with the Bootmobile and shop inside the L.L. Bean mobile store.

