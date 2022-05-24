Just because you can make something doesn't mean that you should and this is all of the proof that you need.

I have a bit of a sweet tooth. There isn't much candy that I wouldn't touch but I think if someone offered me some Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gummies I might not only pass on them but I would probably run in the other direction. I was at the Poughkeepsie Galleria this past weekend and I ended up inside a store that I usually don't spend a lot of time in. I was with my wife and she wanted to stop in Five Below. While I was scanning the aisles I saw something that caused me to do an immediate double-take.

I saw a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese in the candy aisle but upon further inspection, I made a horrifying discovery. It wasn't a box of macaroni and cheese. It was a box of gummy candy. Did anyone else know that this existed? Have you ever tried them? According to posts online they taste like tangerines, not cheese which is almost more insulting.

