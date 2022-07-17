This bird drinks tea with its pinky up. Well, if it had a pinky it would. A Hudson, NY woman recently rescued a bird in her back yard that looks like a cross between a royal prince and Dr. Strange... how did I not know these birds existed in the Hudson Valley??

Lost Pigeon in the Hudson Valley, NY

"Does anyone recognize this bird?", the post began, "Showed up on our back porch this evening. Has a tag on left ankle. Now sleeping on our porch." The comments rolled in, delighting at the sight of the only pigeon in the world that looks like a wealthy older woman living in New York City with her two small dogs.

Facebook/Liz Chiavelli Facebook/Liz Chiavelli loading...

Fancy Pigeon in Hudson, NY

"A fancy pigeon?" observed one commenter. " What a cutie", offered another. Surprisingly, the band on the leg of the only bird I've seen with a popped collar means that it is a fancy pigeon. Literally. A "fancy pigeon", according to Wikipedia, is just a highfalutin way of saying that the bird is owned by a pigeon-fancier (how many people have that in their dating profile?). So if that just means the pigeon is domesticated, what species of pigeon is it? The internet has an answer for that too.

Facebook/Liz Chiavelli Facebook/Liz Chiavelli loading...

The answer was unanimous: the bird that would look at home at Paris fashion week is a Komorner Tumbler Pigeon. First bred for fancy flying tricks, the Komorner Tumbler Pigeon now is just brought to pigeon shows (as it should be). So what's the fate of this bougie bird?

Facebook/Liz Chiavelli Facebook/Liz Chiavelli loading...

The good news is that the bird is registered with the American Komorner Tumbler Club, and is being lovingly fostered until the owner is contacted. Want to see some more animal rescues? Check out the adorable dog rescued from the depth of a crevasse in Minnewaska and a HORSE rescued from a backyard swimming pool.

