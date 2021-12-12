Just Like That Kingston-Rhinecliff Toll Booth Vanishes Before Our Eyes

The conversion to cashless tolls across the Hudson Valley has been well documented over the last few months and today we only have one set of toll booths left after demolition is complete of the Kingston-Rhinecliff toll booths.

Google Maps

The tolls booths that once stood on the Kingston side of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge are no longer standing as the conversion to cashless is all but complete. The New York State Bridge Authority has just released a time-lapse video of the toll booth's final moments.

And just like that, the toll booth is no more! The removal of the toll booth has left some residents from the area with mixed feelings according to some comments left on the NYS Bridge Authorities Facebook page.

One former toll collector said, "This made me cry 😢 I collected at KRB and will miss my regular patrons." Another former bridge employee posted, "Wow…. Makes me very sad….. started out my bridge job here, the memories I have of this great bridge and all my old fellow employees….. I’ll treasure them."

Other residents commented on how quick the toll booth removal went saying, "It’s crazy how it was there when I went to work that night and not there when I was on my way home in the morning." One parent commented that "My son will love watching this! He crosses the bridge to go to school every day and was fascinated that the toll plaza disappeared overnight."

With the Kingston-Rhinecliff toll booth now gone, the only remaining active toll booths in the Hudson Valley are the toll booths to cross the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Highland.

CJ

The conversion to cashless is coming soon to that location with the Bridge Authority saying that should be complete sometime in early spring 2022.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Mid-Hudson Bridge You drive across it often, but what do you know about the Mid-Hudson Bridge? Test your knowledge.