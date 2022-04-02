Has there been a time that you have wanted to file a complaint with a police department? Does it happen often?

There is one police department in the Hudson Valley that has made the process more transparent for residents to file complaints with their department.

How can you start the complaint process with the City of Kingston Police Department?

457765307 Alex_Schmidt loading...

The process will begin with you filling out a complaint form with the police department. The police say that each and every complaint form will be investigated and, based on that investigation, the correct actions will be taken.

Will you be contacted about the outcome of the complaint?

180985548 JaysonPhotography loading...

Yes, according to their website, the Kingston Police Department will inform you of the outcome of their investigation.

Does the Police Department want you to fill out complaint forms?

aijohn784 aijohn784 loading...

I cannot speak for them 100%, however their site does say that they welcome the opportunity to increase communication and goodwill will all the residents that they serve. Think of it this way, if there is something that bothers you regarding the interaction you had with the police department, fill out the form.

Is it possible to use the same form to let the Kingston Police Department know that they did a great job on something and not a complaint?

82635862 moodboard loading...

Of course you can use this form to share a positive experience with a member of the Kingston, New York Police Department. PDF

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days