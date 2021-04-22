Kenny Loggins Collects Soundtrack Hits for ‘At the Movies’ Album

Kenny Loggins, "The Soundtrack King," knows a thing or two about singing for the cinema. And he's now prepping the release of At the Movies, an entire album featuring his most popular soundtrack hits from films like Footloose, Top Gun and Caddyshack.

The upcoming vinyl-only release will hit stores on June 12 for Record Store Day. “Over the course of my career, I’ve been fortunate to have a number of my songs included in some memorable movies," Loggins said in a statement. "I'm honored that many of the films have since become iconic, and I’m thrilled to have these soundtrack hits included on one album for a special Record Store Day release.”

In place of the usual large-scale events this year, Record Store Day will take place on two separate dates: June 12 and July 17. With social-distancing restrictions in mind, participating indie record stores will be able to personally organize the sales and proceedings of events marking the releases. (A list of participating stores is available online.)

Loggins will also take part in a streamed show tonight, the Warburton's 2021 Rheneypalooza JAM. It's available to watch online for free at 9PM ET. Other performers include Alice Cooper, Steve Augeri of Journey, John Elefante of Kansas, Jason Scheff of Chicago and more. The jam will be accompanied by a live auction; proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

You can view the track listing for At the Movies below.

Kenny Loggins, 'At the Movies' Track Listing

Side A:

1. “I’m Alright” (Theme From Caddyshack)

2. “Footloose” (From Footloose Soundtrack)

3. “I’m Free (Heaven Help The Man)” (From Footloose Soundtrack)

4. “Playing With The Boys” (From Top Gun Original Soundtrack)

Side B:

1. “Danger Zone” (From Top Gun Original Soundtrack)

2. “Meet Me Half Way” (From Over The Top Soundtrack)

3. “For The First Time” (From One Fine Day)

4. “Nobody’s Fool” (Theme From Caddyshack II)

5. “Playing With The Boys” feat. Butterfly Boucher (New Recording)

