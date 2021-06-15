June is Pride Month so it got me wondering how "equal" things are here in the Hudson Valley for the LGBTQ community when it comes to acceptance in the work place. So I started searching. Are there places here in the Hudson Valley that say, yes, we will hire you regardless of who you love, or how you identify?

The answer to my question was yes, there are a few places. For your own future reference, there is a website, Human Rights Campaign or HRC.ORG, that gives a great deal of information on perspective employers and what they offer their LGBTQ staff members.

How do companies make it on to this list? According to the HRC website:

To earn top ratings, these employers took concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families.

Here are a few of the employers that are listed on the site:

*Both of these locations got a 10/10 for Employment Non-Discrimination.

Other companies that have offices and employees in our area that made the list of "Best Places to Work" for LGBTQ Equality for 2021, this is just a sampling of the ones that made the list:

AT&T

Anheuser Busch

Aramark

Bank of America

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Cigna Corp

Edward Jones

IBM

Hertz

Gap, Inc

The list is multiple pages long, the above are just a few from the 2021 list, you can check out the full list by clicking here, heads up, it is a pdf link.

What did I learn by looking it up? I learned that I know zero about the struggles of someone in the LGBTQAi+ community and that I have so much more to learn.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

[carbongallery id="602ac8e4ba4ff079c47ddf7b" title="LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches"l