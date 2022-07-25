Watch Joni Mitchell Perform at the Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell took part in a surprise 13-track tribute show at this past weekend’s Newport Folk Festival – her first public performance since 2013.

She’s been largely retired since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, although she briefly appeared earlier this year during the Grammy Awards weekend celebrations.

It was her first appearance at Newport since 1969 and featured Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius, Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith and others.

When Mitchell wasn’t participating, she sat on a throne while the guests continued to perform. Clips of the show – including her delivery of “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Summertime,” “Love Potion No. 9,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” and more – can be seen below, along with the full set list.

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform ‘A Case of You’ at Newport

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ at Newport

News of the “Joni Jam” spread quickly, with friend David Crosby tweeting: “Well I was wrong … she’s singing … she can sing … thank you, god … our world is little better tonight.” He previously reported that her health issues had left her unable to sing.

Last year Mitchell recalled contracting polio at the age of 9, calling it “a rehearsal for the rest of my life.”

She said of the aneurysm: “This last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I’m hobbling along but I’m doing all right!”

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform ‘Both Sides Now’ at Newport

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform at Newport

‘Joni Jam’ at Newport Folk Festival, 7/24/22

1. “Carey”

2. “Come in From the Cold”

3. “Help Me”

4. “A Case of You”

5. “Big Yellow Taxi”

6. “Just Like This Train”

7. “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

8. “Amelia”

9. “Love Potion No. 9”

10. “Shine”

11. “Summertime”

12. “Both Sides Now”

13. “The Circle Game”

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform ‘Why Do Fools Fall in Love’ at Newport

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform ‘Summertime’ at Newport