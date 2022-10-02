John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour

John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for the sprawling, a five-month Live and In Person tour.

The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. The tour starts on Feb. 5 in Bloomington and concludes June 24 South Bend. Between those shows, the rocker will wind his way across North America, performing in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and many more. The complete list of tour dates can be found below, while pre-sale information and instructions are available on Mellencamp’s website.

The announcement of the 2023 tour coincided with Mellencamp’s appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The celebrated musician has a new permanent exhibition at the Hall, "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp," which expands on the venue’s previous Legends of Rock exhibit. Items on display include the musician's 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar and the studio tracking chart for this beloved hit “Jack and Diane.”

Mellencamp also recently announced a deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow, due for release Nov. 4.

John Mellencamp, Live and In Person 2023 Tour

Feb. 5 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium

Feb. 6 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium

Feb. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Feb. 10 - Atlanta @ Fox Theatre

Feb. 11 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater

Feb. 13 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 14 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 21- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 24 - New Orleans @ Saenger Theatre

Feb. 25 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Feb. 26 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 28 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

March 1 - Dallas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

March 13 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum

March 14 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum

March 15 - Seattle @ Paramount Theatre

March 17 - San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre

March 18 - San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre

March 19 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre

March 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

March 22 - Los Angeles @ Dolby Theatre

March 24 - Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

March 25 - Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

March 27 - Denver @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

April 3 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

April 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

April 6 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre

April 7 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre

April 8 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre

April 10 - Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater

April 11 - Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater

April 13 - Chicago @ Chicago Theatre

April 14 - Chicago @ Chicago Theatre

April 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center

April 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center

April 19 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

April 21 - St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre

April 22 - St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre

April 24 - Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre

April 25 - Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre

May 5 - Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

May 6 - Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

May 8 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

May 9 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

May 10 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

May 12 - Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center

May 13 - Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center

May 15 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

May 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

May 19 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center

May 20 - Durham, N.C. @ DPAC

May 22 - Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center

May 23 - Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center

May 25 - Cleveland @ Playhouse Square

May 26 - Cleveland @ Playhouse Square

June 2 - Baltimore @ The Lyric

June 3 - Philadelphia @ Kimmel Cultural Campus

June 5 - New York @ Beacon Theatre

June 6 - New York @ Beacon Theatre

June 7 - New York @ Beacon Theatre

June 10 - Boston @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre

June 11 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center

June 13 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

June 14 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

June 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

June 17 - Detroit @ Masonic Temple Theatre

June 19 - Toronto @ Massey Hall

June 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall

June 23 - South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center

June 24 - South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center