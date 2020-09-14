John Fogerty Finds Trump’s Use of ‘Fortunate Son’ ‘Confounding’

Singer John Fogerty admitted he finds president Donald Trump’s use of the song “Fortunate Son” at political rallies “confounding.”

The rocker’s statement came via a video uploaded to his Instagram page.

“Recently, the president has been using my song, ‘Fortunate Son,’ for his political rallies, which I find confounding to say the least,” Fogerty asserts in the clip, while seated in his home studio. The rocker goes on to explain that he originally wrote the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival tune following his own stint serving in the military.

“Back in those days we still had a draft and something I was very upset about was the fact that people of privilege, in other words rich people, or people that had a position could use that to avoid the draft and not be taken into the military,” he explained. “I found it very upsetting that such a thing could occur and that’s why I wrote ‘Fortunate Son.’”

Fogerty then went on to quote the song’s famous opening lines: “Some folks are born, made to wave the flag / Ooh they're red, white and blue / But when the band plays Hail to the Chief / they point the cannon at you.”

“That is exactly what happened recently in Lafayette Park when the president decided to take a walk across the park, he cleared out the area using federal troops so that he could stand in front of St. John’s Church with a Bible,” the rocker declared. “It’s a song I could have written now. And so I find it confusing... that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies, when in fact it seems like he is probably the Fortunate Son.”

Watch Fogerty's video in full below.

The rocker’s criticism comes as Trump has had to defend his stance on the military, following accusations that the president referred to servicemen who died in battle as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump himself was drafted into the army five times, but avoided service because of college enrollment and bone spurs.