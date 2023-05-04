40-Year-Old Company Abruptly Closing 25 Stores In New York State
With little warning 25 popular stores in New York State are closing.
Jenny Craig is abruptly closing all of its weight loss centers in the United States and Canada, NBC News reports.
Jenny Craig Closing All Stores
A letter sent to employees this week stated the weight loss and nutrition business is ending “due to its inability to secure additional financing.”
The company was reportedly running out of money and was searching for a buyer. Two employees also reported company officials were also discussing plans to file for bankruptcy.
25 Jenny Craig Locations To Close In New York State
There are 25 Jenny Craig locations in New York State, according to the company's website. Jenny Craig has weight loss centers in:
Williamsville
Orchard Park
Rochester
Fayetteville
Latham
Wappingers Falls
Middletown
East Patchogue
Centereach
Commack
Huntington Station
Massapequa
Nanuet
Hicksville
Hartsdale
Freeport
Eastchester
Garden City
Valley Stream
Staten Island
Flushing
Forest Hills
Brooklyn
New York City
Hourly employees were told their last day of work was Tuesday. Corporate and salaried workers will work until Friday.
Jenny Craig, now 90, opened up her first weight loss center with her late husband in Australia in 1983. The first U.S. location opened about two years later.