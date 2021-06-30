Iron Mines to Milk Factories: The History of Brewster – Southeast

It's the town where you live, the town that you shop in, and the town you call home, but do you know anything about the history of your town?

Most people love the town that they live in. They have developed close friendships, they know the best places to eat, send their kids to schools within the town, and participate in many of the towns activities. But if asked, how many of these people could tell you what came before? Or how and why the history of the town has shaped it to what we now see today?

If you live in either Brewster or Southeast, there's a heavy lift of history that actually connects both towns. Today, there are few signs of the economic activity that was once present there.

Did you know that the town of Southeast was first incorporated back in 1788, or according to southeastmuseam.org, that Putnam County was originally part of Dutchess County. Did you know that the Tilly Foster Farm was once an iron mine? That the area was serviced by two major railroad lines? There was even a milk factory in town and by the late 19th century,

Southeast had grown into a major commercial center. These early enterprises laid the foundation for the economic prosperity that the area experienced for some time in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Did you also know that the Croton Reservoir System was one of the main contributors that led to the failing of many major industries in the area?

If you're interested in learning more about the history of Brewster and Southeast, then you have to check out the video below. It details the history of the two towns and even features some pictures of the early days in the area. As a wise man once said, those who don't know history are destined to repeat it.

