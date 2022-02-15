Ice Cream Sold in New York State Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Ice cream lovers, you might want to double check your cartons, according to this latest report. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall over concerns of Listeria contamination. One of the states the ice cream was sold was right here in New York, according to WBNG. According to the FDA, the recall was issued after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.
The brand of ice cream that has been recalled is the Royal Ice Cream Company. All products impacted by the potential contamination have the manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121. States affected aside from New York include; Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire. Rhode Island, Vermont, Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The products recalled include:
- Batch brand pints, all flavors
- Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties
- Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs
- New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs
- Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
- Art Cream all pint flavors
- Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint flavors
- Gelato Fiasco all pint flavors
- Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
- Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
- Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
- Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG
- Dough Wich- Conn. 4 once Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of, Vanilla, Chocolate, and French Vanilla
- Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni Pie Slices.
Luckily, as of now, the FDA says that no one has fallen ill. The steps taken are simply a precaution. If you have purchased any of these brands, then you should return them to where they were bought for a refund.