I Survived My First Week Back From Vacation

What a week it has been, and I made it through the first full week of 2021, and my first week back from vacation. Cheers!

I'll start off by saying that I usually take the last two weeks of the year off, to be home with the kids and enjoy the holidays. This year was different in the sense that upon returning from vacation, I had to fill in for our Production Director. To fill you in, that person is responsible for producing and loading in all the commercials we air on a daily basis.

So, there's always an adjustment period when returning from vacation, but when you have to fill-in for a co-worker on top of your own stuff, it throws you off. Luckily, for the most part, the week was pretty good. It was the first week of the year, things were quiet, couldn't really complain, but I knew what was coming. I've been doing this long enough to know that nothing is ever perfect. Monday through Thursday, yeah piece of cake, but enter Friday.

Friday was a crap-shoot as always and was loaded with all the work I expected throughout the week, but it got done. Finishing my first week back from vacation makes me want another vacation (LOL).

Do you ever have an issue getting back into the work routine after a few weeks off? Leave your comments below.