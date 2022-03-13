Norse Atlantic Airways has made it known that they are on track to start flying from Stewart Newburgh in 2022, according to a press release, they hope to offer their first Trans-Atlantic flights by June of this year.

Have you ever thought about going to Norway? There will be connecting flights to London, and Paris. What is there to do in Norway?

Here are a few things to do in Oslo, Norway, what will you do?

84591632 Fuse loading...

One of the worlds' most known artist has their museum in Oslo, the Edvard Munch Museum located at Edvard Munchs Plass 1, 0194 Oslo, Norway. You might not know this person by their name, but this is the painter that created the painting known as "The Scream." In addition to that painting, the museum is full of amazing artworks.

Why not take in music and dance in Oslo, Norway?

Photo by Lightscape on Unsplash Photo by Lightscape on Unsplash loading...

Oslo is the home of the famous Norwegian National Opera & Ballet. From the exterior it is a fabulous building to look at, but if there is a performance taking place, walk up to the box office, buy a ticket and see the building from the inside.

What can you do just walking around in Oslo, Norway?

Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash loading...

Of course there is shopping and sightseeing. You can also rent bikes, to take a bicycle tour. How about taking a cooking class or try the local spirit? Akevitt or Aquavit. It is similar to a vodka type liquor, usually accented with caraway. It is drunk ice cold like vodka.

Interested in going to Norway when those flights start from Stewart Newburgh (SWF) in 2022? What is the one thing you MUST have?

image provided by Norse Atlantic Airways image provided by Norse Atlantic Airways loading...

The one thing that you must have to get on that plane to Oslo, Norway from New York? You will need a passport. Currently, a new passport can take up to 6-months with the delays. Good news for future renewals, the State Department is trying to make online renewals possible, but don't hold your breath on that one. You should apply to get the passport with plenty of time so you can book those tickets. Have fun!

"Pretty As a Picture" 13 Great Upstate NY Art Museums

10 Of the Best & Beautiful Afternoon Drives in Upstate New York Hop in the car, and take a drive on any of these stretches of road. You're going to do a lot of pulling over to snap a picture!