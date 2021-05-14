HV Renegades Ditch Some Safety Protocols at Games

The Hudson Valley Renegades announced some major changes to their entrance policy this week.

In a posting on their official Facebook page, the Hudson Valley renegades alerted fans to the end of some safety protocols for fans. Up until now, anyone attending a game at Dutchess Stadium had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. That is no longer the case.

The announcement boasted that fans will "no longer have to search the house for your misplaced card or spit in a cup to spend an evening (at the stadium)." This may be a bit confusing to some, as the guidance is contrary to Governor Cuomo's announcement about outdoor sporting events. Previously the governor said that on May 19 any venue with more than 500 people in attendance would need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Live entertainment venues, including the performing arts, sporting events and catered receptions, may exceed the 250-person indoor limit and the 500-person outdoor limit if all attendees show proof of a full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Dutchess County Executive, Marc Molinaro explained that the guidance has since changed. While the covid testing mandate will continue for social gatherings and events, it has been quietly dropped for outdoor venues such as sports stadiums. A check of the New York Yankee's website shows that the team has deleted any mention of needing a COVID-19 test to attend games when seated in the unvaccinated section of Yankee Stadium.

Those who attend Renegades games will still need to follow mask mandates and will be assigned to socially distanced seating, although the stadium seemed to hint that those may also be dropped soon, classifying these restrictions as "short term" measures.