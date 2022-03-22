While the cookies do change from year to year, do you look forward to them?

My dad always has to have Thin Mints, and this year, he says that they taste different to him than they have in years past. Yep, talking about Girl Scout Cookies, which ones are your favorite?

Did you know that the Girl Scout's have gluten-free, vegan and kosher options?

Girl Scouts Kicks Off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend At Grand Central Terminal Paul Morigi loading...

They are familiar, you know their names, you have favorite and you have ones that you might be able to resist:

Thin Mints

Tagalongs

Trefoils (Shortbread)

Savannah Smiles

Do-Si-Dos

Samoas

Toffeetastics

Lemonades

Thanks-A-Lot

Rah-Rah Raisin

Trios

Have you been wondering where you can find the cookies in the Hudson Valley?

Girl Scouts Sell Cookies From Street Trucks In New York City Getty Images loading...

Possibly on a co-workers desk and are wondering where you can get your own box (or a dozen boxes)? The Girl Scouts of America have made it easier than ever to get your hands on these beloved cookies.

How have the Girl Scouts of America made it easier for you to find and buy cookies?

Paul Morigi Paul Morigi loading...

In fact, they have developed a locator search on their website so you can find a place where you can go and get your cookies instantly. Not good enough? There is a Girl Scout Cookie app in both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Ok, you want cookies but want to purchase them from a specific girl? You can do that through the Girl Scouts website.

Which is your favorite flavor/type of cookie? Do you have one that you love and one that you could really care less about?

