The Reason Hudson Valley Girl Scout Cookies Do Not Taste “Right”

The Reason Hudson Valley Girl Scout Cookies Do Not Taste “Right”

Getty Images

My father is telling me that his Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, 'just don't taste right.' He is insistent that something has been done to the classic cookie.

Should I take him at his word? Let me just tell you that this is a statement that is coming from a person who has consumed at least one box of Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies per year, at least in my memory.

So, is it possible that the Girl Scouts changed their Thin Mint cookie recipe?

Paul Morigi
loading...

Heck yeah! Anything is possible. Did you notice that the #1 selling Girl Scout Cookie is now also a vegan cookie? Who knew? Does the change in making them vegan make them taste different?

Maybe the cookies my Dad ate came from the 'other bakery' that makes Girl Scout Cookies?

Getty Images
loading...

There are two bakeries that make the cookies for the Girl Scouts. The Little Brownie Bakers in Kentucky and ABC Bakers in Indiana. So could there be a difference in each bakery? How can you tell that you got a box that was made this season? Check the date on the side of the box. Cookies baked for the 2021-2022 season will have a best by month and then 2022.

What happens if you buy a box of cookies and you think that there is something wrong with them?

Paul Morigi
loading...

If you think there is something wrong with the cookies, don't reach out to the girls who sold you the cookies, contact the bakery who made the cookies. To find out which bakery made the cookies, just look for the name on the side of the box. Then contact them. Let them know the flavor as well as any of the other codes that are on the side of the box.

So, is Dad right? Has there been a 'big change' to America's favorite and best-selling Girl Scout Cookie, the Thin Mint?

bhunter/tsm/canva
loading...

While I cannot find anything 'on the record' to say that yes, the recipe has been changed, there is a chance that the two bakeries making the cookies faced the same ingredient supply shortages that everyone else did during the Covid pandemic.

18 Hudson Valley Bakeries With the BEST Black & White Cookies

From Kingston to Poughkeepsie, to Ellenville and Newburgh. We've got the B&W cookie map covered for you. Who's down for a Hudson Valley Black and White Cookie road-trip-taste-test?

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken

Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured:

28 Distinguished Historic Figures Buried at West Point Cemetery

New York State is rich in history. West Point Cemetery acts as a national historic landmark and the final resting place for 28 historic figures. From Medal of Honor recipients and Military leaders to astronauts and other Military heroes, their final resting place can be found right here in the Hudson Valley.
Filed Under: covid, girl scout cookies, ingredients, shortages
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top