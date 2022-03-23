My father is telling me that his Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, 'just don't taste right.' He is insistent that something has been done to the classic cookie.

Should I take him at his word? Let me just tell you that this is a statement that is coming from a person who has consumed at least one box of Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies per year, at least in my memory.

So, is it possible that the Girl Scouts changed their Thin Mint cookie recipe?

Heck yeah! Anything is possible. Did you notice that the #1 selling Girl Scout Cookie is now also a vegan cookie? Who knew? Does the change in making them vegan make them taste different?

Maybe the cookies my Dad ate came from the 'other bakery' that makes Girl Scout Cookies?

There are two bakeries that make the cookies for the Girl Scouts. The Little Brownie Bakers in Kentucky and ABC Bakers in Indiana. So could there be a difference in each bakery? How can you tell that you got a box that was made this season? Check the date on the side of the box. Cookies baked for the 2021-2022 season will have a best by month and then 2022.

What happens if you buy a box of cookies and you think that there is something wrong with them?

If you think there is something wrong with the cookies, don't reach out to the girls who sold you the cookies, contact the bakery who made the cookies. To find out which bakery made the cookies, just look for the name on the side of the box. Then contact them. Let them know the flavor as well as any of the other codes that are on the side of the box.

So, is Dad right? Has there been a 'big change' to America's favorite and best-selling Girl Scout Cookie, the Thin Mint?

While I cannot find anything 'on the record' to say that yes, the recipe has been changed, there is a chance that the two bakeries making the cookies faced the same ingredient supply shortages that everyone else did during the Covid pandemic.

