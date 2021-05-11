New York residents awarded a burger from the Hudson Valley the People’s Choice Award for the best burger in New York.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the finals in a statewide competition to name the best burger in New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Illusive Restaurant & Bar in Rensselaer; Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse; Angry Garlic in Baldwinsville; and Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis were all named finalists.

On Monday, a final cook-off at Onondaga Community College was held to determine the winner.

After the cookout, the New York Beef Council named the burger from Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse the best burger in New York.

While the "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis wasn't named the best burger, it did win the People's Choice Award.

"Thank you again to the Beef Council and thank you so much to our fans and followers !!! Without you, this would never had been possible!!!," Ben's Fresh wrote on Facebook.

Ben's Fresh's burger was awarded the People's Choice Award thanks to an online vote.

The New York Beef Council has yet to announce the second, third and fourth place burgers. Ben's Fresh says their burger "placed well in the Final Four." Once the official results are posted we will let you know how the burger from Port Jervis placed.

The Benny Burger is a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and a special "Benny sauce" served on a pickle bun. The burger is made with 100 percent fresh beef, custom ground and cooked to order.

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries