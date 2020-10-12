Hurricane Delta Arriving in Hudson Valley as ‘Nor’easter Delta’

The remnants of Hurricane Delta is arriving in the Hudson Valley as a "nor'easter."

Hurricane Delta slammed Louisiana and other parts of the United States. It's the second major storm to hit Louisiana in six weeks. It killed at least one person and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Delta is now making its way up the east coast and will impact the Hudson Valley on Monday as "Nor’easter Delta," according to Hudson Valley Weather.

"The remnants of Hurricane Delta have phased into an east coast trough, and will provide our area with what is essentially 'Nor’easter Delta.' Now, this storm isn’t named, and has no tropical characteristics… but the moisture and energy left over from what was Hurricane Delta, will give us a winter like nor’easter… just with rain instead of snow," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on its website.

Most of the rain is expected between midnight and 4 p.m. on Monday. There is a threat of scattered rain showers Monday afternoon and evening with a chance of thunderstorms around sunrise on Tuesday.

"As with a nor’easter, we’ll have blustery and raw conditions on Monday. Winds out of the east/northeast at 5 to 15mph will combine with chilly temperatures holding in the upper 40s to low 50s. This will make for a raw feel more typical of early spring or late fall. You’re going to want rain gear and a heavy coat if going out and about on Monday. In terms of rainfall amounts, a good soaking rain is likely for much of the region," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on its website.

A half of inch to an inch of rain is expected for most of the Hudson Valley, with areas south of I-84 expected to have the best chance of one inch of rain.