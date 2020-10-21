Hudson Valley’s 25-Year Holiday Tradition Will NOT Be Canceled

With so many holiday events and activities already canceled for 2020, it's comforting to know that one tradition will continue for the 25th year.

There have already been cancellations for Poughkeepsie's Celebration of Lights, Rhinebeck's Sinterklaas festival and even Eggbert's annual Christmas on the Farm in New Windsor. But one family is determined to keep their own tradition alive.

Every year, Tim Gay and his family open their front yard to visitors from the Hudson Valley and beyond. Visitors to the Gays' home in LaGrange are invited to drive through the world's largest residential display of lights. The record was certified by the Guinness Book in 2014 when Tim flipped the switch to turn on 601,736 lights. Since then, the Gay family has added even more to their display. Last year the count was up to 640,000 lights powered by over 40 miles of extension cords.

When asked if this year's display would go on as usual, Tim said that no only will the yard be lit up again, but his family is already halfway done with the setup. "I think this year (the lights are) more needed than ever," he said in a text message.

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the light show, which started the year his daughter Emily was born. To celebrate the milestone, the Gay family has added even more lights to the display including some new "specialty lights" and an illuminated "Merry Christmas" that can be programmed to an endless amount of colors. The additions bring the light total up to a new personal record of 670,000.

Because visitors to the Gay family's home stay in their cars as they ride through his circular drive, it's the ultimate social-distance activity. Through the years, the display has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, and that tradition will also continue. Visitors will still be able to drop money in buckets to help out the local community as they safely drive through the breathtaking light display.

The display is scheduled to open on Friday, November 27 and run through December 26.