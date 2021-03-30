Hudson Valley Woman Kills Local High School Student Near Church

A Hudson Valley high school student lost his life when he went with his friend to confront his friend's ex-girlfriend.

Chelsea Johnson, 20, of Middletown was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Hyun Chin Kim to 18 years in state prison, and three years post-release supervision, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old man outside of Johnson’s Middletown residence, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Monday.

On November 16, 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The District Attorney’s Office had recommended a sentence of 22-years in state prison.

On January 21, 2020, the victim, 17-year-old Roy Boyd, accompanied Johnson’s former boyfriend to her residence on Orchard Street in Middletown, where they had gone to retrieve some of the former boyfriend’s belongings. Johnson got involved in an argument with the victim and with Johnson’s former boyfriend.

During the argument, Johnson stabbed Boyd with a kitchen knife that she had placed in her pocket when she left the house to confront her former boyfriend and Boyd.

Boyd fled the scene on foot, collapsing in the area of 66 East Main Street. He died from a single stab wound to the neck. Boyd attended Middletown High School.

“The senseless violent death of this young man deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” Hoovler said. “My deepest condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and friends of the victim for their loss. When young people kill each other the families of everyone involved are irreparably harmed. My office will continue to seek severe punishment for violent crimes, particularly when they result in the loss of life.”

