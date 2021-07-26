Hudson Valley SPCA in Urgent Need of Pet Food

Anything that has to do with animals always grabs my attention. I used to volunteer at a local humane society, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

We are blessed to have such beautiful souls on this earth, most importantly help us through our lives. Everyone that I know has a pet and would do anything for them. It’s our time to help them out.

A local SPCA is asking the community for assistance. Hudson Valley SPCA is in desperate need of dry cat food. If you can donate food for the kitties, they eat Purina Naturals or Purina Complete, also known as the blue bag.

By donating food and helping the SPCA, you are most importantly helping the shelter cats who are awaiting their fur-ever home. Whether you choose to donate food online and having it delivered or personally doing it, it is much appreciated.

If you are unable to donate, please pass this message along, every little bit matters. You can also check out other spots to help here.

The Hudson Valley SPCA is a no-kill sanctuary in Newburgh. They take pride in their dedication to the shelter pets by rescuing, placing a home for and defending them. Hudson Valley SPCA is also known as the only outlet for Humane Law Enforcement in Orange County.

They have the sweetest rescue stories that you can read about here.

When helping others, we are also helping ourselves. May we continue to share love and kindness not only to each other but to strangers, animals and whoever crosses our path. Happy helping!