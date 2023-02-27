Hudson Valley Confused By Mystery Sign That’s Been Appearing

The sign has been appearing around the Hudson Valley and residents have been puzzled about what it means. Lately, I've been having to do a lot of driving around the Hudson Valley and it seems like everywhere I go I keep seeing the same sign. The more I started to see it the more I started questioning what it means...because it's a bit confusing.

Canva Canva loading...

What's the meaning behind the car charger installation signs in the Hudson Valley?

A.Camilleri/Canva A.Camilleri/Canva loading...

Even over the past weekend I noticed more signs were up. As soon as I saw more of them I wondered....what does it mean? Is it about installing an automatic car starter? Does it mean installing another device into your car? After debating all of this, I finally took a picture of the sign (pictured above) and found out more information on it.

More details on the mystery Hudson Valley sign:

I reached out and a very nice man answered the phone. He explained to me that the sign had to do with electric vehicles and having him install a charging unit or outlet into your home. This type of service can run anywhere from $800-$1,500 and it seems like electric cars are all the rage these days. Only electric cars can use this type of service and nothing needs to be put into the car if they are eligible for this. Very interesting...

So now we know the meaning behind it...mystery solved. Electric cars must be getting popular around here.

We are talking about interesting things in the Hudson Valley, here are free little parks that are in the area and cool parks in the Hudson Valley:

Little Free Libraries Hide in Plain Site