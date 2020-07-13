Hudson Valley State Senator Diagnosed With Cancer

A New York lawmaker announced she is undergoing radiation treatments five days per week as she battles cancer.

On Saturday, Sue Serino, New York Senate District 41, announced that she has been diagnosed with, and is undergoing treatment for, early-stage breast cancer. Serino, who underwent a successful lumpectomy last month, is sharing the news publicly in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining your routine health screenings, even during this uncertain time, officials say.

“I went to Albany to shake things up, and when I did, I promised to always be open and transparent with our community,” Serino said. “Our personal stories only propel us forward, and this chapter in mine is not going to slow me down as I continue to work around the clock to assist our neighbors who have been hard-hit by the pandemic.”

Serino was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a form of non-invasive breast cancer. While her lumpectomy was successful, the tumor did begin to spread before it was removed, so Senator Serino will undergo radiation treatments five days per week for the next four weeks beginning on Monday.

"Like many women, I was a person who routinely rescheduled my mammograms, never thinking twice about putting my work or family schedule ahead of my health. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I was looking for any excuse to reschedule this last one, but that nagging voice in my head told me to keep it, and thank God I did. That early diagnosis has made all the difference in my course of treatment, and I am grateful to all of my doctors and the team at CareMount Medical who have been tireless partners," she said. "I want to utilize this opportunity to send a message to any New Yorker who has been putting off a health screening for any reason: now is the time. I urge you to take the time to put your health first and follow through. As I have now learned first-hand, it truly can make all the difference.”