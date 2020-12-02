A Hudson Valley school's online class was hacked by someone acting as a student who displayed inappropriate and lewd images.

Tuesday morning, someone posing as a Highland middle school student logged into a zoom class and displayed inappropriate and lewd images on their computer screen, school officials say.

The teacher immediately removed the unidentified person from the Zoom as soon as the teacher became aware of the situation. School officials reviewed available information about the incident and believe the most likely explanation is a middle school student or students shared the Zoom information about the class on social media. Officials didn't say if they know who shared the information.

"I ask parents and guardians to please take a moment to speak with their children about being safe and responsible during online learning. In order for us to keep all students and staff safe, I implore all students and members of our community to be vigilant in not sharing Zoom links outside of Highland’s Schoology platform. Unfortunately, it has become popular for children to post the links to their Zoom meetings on public Tik ToK and other social media accounts, hindering the effectiveness of the security measures that have been put in place," Highland Central School District Superintendent of Schools Thomas M. Bongiovi said in a statement. "With everyone’s cooperation and adherence to proper online protocols, we will be able to continue to keep our focus on our paramount objective; providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all of our students. Thank you for helping to make sure your children understand the seriousness of this situation."