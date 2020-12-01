Poughkeepsie Mayor Has COVID-19

Poughkeepsie's mayor is in isolation at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at home, City of Poughkeepsie officials announced on Monday.

Rolison was not feeling well last week, stayed home and got tested for COVID-19, officials say.

“I’m feeling fine after a few days with aches and pains and a slight fever,” Rolison said in a press release. “The important message here is if you are not feeling well, please stay home and help stop the spread of this virus.”

It's unclear how Rolison contracted the virus but Rolison closed City of Poughkeepsie City Hall in Mid-November due to "several more positive COVID-19 tests among city employees." Two employees who work out of City Hall tested positive for COVID-19 around Nov. 14. The week before, the mayor announced that seven Department of Public Works employees tested positive. Since then at least one more DPW employee, as well as a city firefighter, also tested positive.

The mayor plans to work from home for the rest of this week and will follow health protocols. He hopes to be able to return to City Hall next week.