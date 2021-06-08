Hudson Valley School Placed on ‘Lockdown’ After Drugs Found

A Hudson Valley school was placed on "lockdown" after drugs were found on school grounds.

Horizons on the Hudson Principal Robert Glowacki told parents a bag of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette were found on school grounds in Newburgh on Thursday.

"Our staff acted promptly and according to district policy in securing the items and immediately turned over the items to the authorities," Glowacki told the parents. "News of an issue like the one today can be alarming and I want to make certain that you have the facts. Your child’s safety and well-being continues to be our top priority."

On Thursday, the Newburgh elementary school was placed on a planned modified lockdown after the drugs were found on school grounds, according to Glowacki.

"During the modified lockdown, scholars remained in their classrooms while the City of Newburgh police department conducted a sweep of the building with their K-9 unit. The sweep was scheduled as an extra precaution to ensure no additional marijuana items were on school grounds," Glowacki adds.

No items were found during the sweep.

"Immediately following the planned modified lockdown and scheduled sweep of the building, our social emotional team was available to speak with classes or students that had questions or needed support in processing any emotions," Glowacki wrote.

