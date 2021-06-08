25 POC-Owned Eateries in Dutchess & Ulster Counties

Hudson Valley is an up-and-coming area and the best thing to do during this summer is support local eateries that put out so much within their communities. Whether you are looking for a quick bite, cheesecake for dessert, a nice, healthy smoothie, or a beautiful dining experience with your family, you should keep in mind who you can support during the process. There is a wide range of people living in the Hudson Valley, especially in these counties, and it is time we get to know our neighbors.

Sometimes it is difficult to know where to start supporting people of color in our communities. This past summer shed light on the ways we have spent our money on products and places with a problematic history and how we should spend it to support companies in need. It may be hard to see the impact of your actions alone, but when we begin to share our resources and put our dollars towards these businesses, in time you will start to see the line forming out the door.