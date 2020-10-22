Three people were critically injured when a school bus crashed head-on with a commercial tree service truck.

On Wednesday around 8:21 a.m. a Washingtonville School District school bus was involved in an accident on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor. New Windsor police responded and determined a commercial tree service truck that was heading west on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck the bus that was driving East on Route 207.

The bus was transporting eight students traveling to Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, according to the Washingtonville School District.

Three people, the truck driver, bus driver and a student, who was sitting behind the bus driver, were extricated from the bus and brought to a hospital.

The two drivers are in critical condition and the student, described as a "little girl" is in critical but stable condition, police say. Their names aren't being released at this time. CBS identified the girl as a 6-year-old.

The student has been transferred to Westchester Medical Center for continued treatment of injuries, according to the Washingtonville School District. The bus driver remains in critical condition at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh.

"We continue to be grateful for the rapid response of area law enforcement, emergency medical service units and the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center for the outstanding care given to our students and drivers," the Washingtonville School District wrote in an update about the crash on its website.

Seven students walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be seen by medical professionals. They have since been treated and released, according to the New Windsor Police Department.

Thursday morning police updated the injuries.

The river of the Flannagans Tree Service ruck was, Ian Jennings, 25, is in stable condition.

The Driver of the Washingtonville School bus, 74-year-old Andrew Sanchez, is in stable condition in ICU at St Luke's Hospital.

The child, a 6-year-old from the Washingtonville School District, has a deep laceration to the leg and 2 broken bones.