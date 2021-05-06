Hudson Valley Resident, Son Of Sam’s ‘Last Victim’ Revealed

A new Netflix series reveals the Son of Sam's "last victim." The "Son of Sam" lived and went to school in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new limited series The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.

"The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult," the official synopsis from Netflix states.

In the summer of 1976, young women with long, dark hair were killed across New York City. The killer was first called "The .44 Caliber Killer" because of the gun used in the murders.

Following a double murder in 1977, the killer left a note calling himself the "Son of Sam." In the note, the killer claimed to take orders to kill from his neighbor's dog, Sam Carr.

David Berkowitz of Yonkers was arrested in August of 1977. The Sullivan County Community College graduate was arrested by New York City Police Department homicide detectives at his Yonkers apartment on Aug. 10, 1977.

Berkowitz later admitted he was the "Son of Sam," confessing he killed six people and wounded seven others. He was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences.

Author Maury Terry covered the "Son of Sam" and became convinced Berkowitz did not act alone. He wrote about his theory in his 1988 book, The Ultimate Evil.

Netflix's chilling new series is based on Terry's theory that Berkowitz did not act alone.

"Author Maury Terry becomes convinced that serial killer David Berkowitz did not act alone and tries to prove that the web of darkness behind the Son of Sam murders goes deeper than anyone imagined -- and his investigation costs him everything," a Netflix description of the series states.

Terry died in 2015. The filmmaker for the new Netflix series calls Terry Berkowitz's "last victim."

Check out the trailer of the chilling limited series below:

