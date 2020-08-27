Hudson Valley Power Company Warns To Expect Power Outages

A storm is a-brewing in the Hudson Valley.

According to several weather outlets, like Hudson Valley Weather, we're expecting rain and thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday. Hudson Valley Weather shared on Facebook that the HV should expect an "Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather" thanks to a warm front pushing through the area in the morning and a cold front pushing south later in the afternoon. This means possible tornados, strong winds and potential hail.

Sounds a lot like what we experienced a few weeks ago when Tropical Storm Isaias came to town.

As I'm sure many Hudson Valley residents remember Isaias also brought a ton of power outages. Central Hudson and Orange & Rockland reported thousands of homes without power, some outages lasting 8 days.

With that being said, Central Hudson is warning that customers may be losing power this afternoon.

In a statement Ryan Hawthorne, who is the Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson said:

"Preliminary forecasts suggest these storms could bring wind gusts of over 55 mph, large hail and heavy rains to the area. We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and prepare for any potential outages that could result from storm damages by readying equipment and personnel, and maintaining contact with regional utilities and local emergency responders.”

Now that we know what to expect, it's always good to be prepared. Hawthorne shared the following ways Hudson Valley residents can get themselves prepared for possible power outages:

Paying attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates and/or shelter information;

Charging electronic devices in order to connect with https://StormCentral.CenHud.com;

Keeping handy a flashlight and fresh batteries;

Having a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts;

Confirming adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, and if shopping in advance of storms limiting quantities of perishable food;

Avoiding opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer;

Having a non-electric can opener;

Keeping an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing; and

Filling bathtubs with water as added reserves

To follow along with the storm and power outages check out Central Hudson's website or their mobile app.