Hudson Valley Post Top 10 Stories of 2021 In New York: Story #5

PATRICK TEWEY

The 19 'Most Dangerous' Places to Live in the Hudson Valley

Original Article: Feb 10, 2021

Nineteen hometowns across the Hudson Valley are considered some of the most dangerous places to live in New York.

RoadSnacks recently released its "10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York For 2021" list. The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

RoadSnacks used the FBI's recently released 2019 crime data to craft the list. Using the FBI's crimes stats the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based off violent crime and property crime per capita.

Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:

  1. Binghamton
  2. Niagara Falls
  3. Buffalo
  4. Rochester
  5. Watertown
  6. Syracuse
  7. Utica
  8. Albany
  9. Johnson City Village
  10. Jamestown

Hudson Valley residents can be proud no city made the top 10. However, Newburgh, the City of Poughkeepsie, Monticello, Kingston, Port Jervis and the Town of Poughkeepsie all were ranked in the top 40 most dangerous places to live. 19 made the top 100.

17) City of Newburgh
26) City of Poughkeepsie
32) Village of Monticello
33) Kingston
36) Port Jervis
37) Town of Poughkeepsie
40) Mount Vernon
42) Pelham Manor
43) Spring Valley
61) Middletown
62) Wallkill
64) Town of Newburgh
66) Town of Ulster
70) Yonkers
84) Woodbury
85) Beacon
95) Saugerties
96) New Rochelle
99) New Windsor

Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made another list from Roadsnacks about the "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."

Two Hudson Valley hometowns are among the "safest" in America.

