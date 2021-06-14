Hudson Valley Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, June 12, at approximately 3:30 pm, Town of Wallkill police officers responded to a reported disturbance at Schutt Road and Avenue A. During the ensuing encounter with an unnamed person, a Town of Wallkill police officer fired his service weapon striking the person at least once, police say.

Subsequently, officers rendered emergency first aid to the man. He was quickly transported to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Police did not release details about what led to the shooting or what reported disturbance caused officers to respond to the scene. The deceased man's name was not released. The officer's name was also not released. The Wallkill Town Police officer who fired the shot has been placed on leave, sources say.

An investigation into the officer-involved fatal shooting continues.

"The initial investigation into this incident was conducted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and investigators from the New York State Police. However, under existing guidelines, the ensuing investigation will be conducted by The New York State Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Police," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated.

