Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat

More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence.

On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school.

Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School

An airdrop threat was received by a student near the conclusion of the dance at the C. J. Hooker Middle School. A student reported the incident and building staff contacted police and began evacuation immediately, officials say.

"The Village of Goshen Police are doing a sweep of the building. The district believes that the offenders have been apprehended but that is not yet confirmed. More updates will be shared as soon as they are known," the Goshen Central School District stated.

The student received a bomb threat via Airdrop, according to school officials.

"The Orange County Sheriff's Department was on site and did a thorough sweep of the building with their explosive detection dog. There was no evidence of explosives or weapons. The threat is deemed a hoax," school officials add.

Two Orange County, New York Students Arrested Following Bomb Threat

Police believe two teenage students made the threat. Two unnamed students were charged by the Village of Goshen Police Department with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, a class D felony. Both were released to their parents with appearance tickets for Orange County Family Court.

"Please know that when a student violates the district Code of Conduct, especially in such a grievous manner, they will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible," Goshen Superintendent Dr. Kurtis Kotes told parents.

This marked the second threat made towards a Goshen school in just a few days.

"Over the past few days, our school community endured two extremely stressful and emotional situations when airdrop messages containing threats of violence were shared to students’ cell phones. Although these two individual threats were both deemed unfounded by local police enforcement, the damage they caused is undeniable," Kotes added.

Shooting Threat At Goshen, New York High School

Goshen school officials announced last week a Goshen High School student received a message about “shooting up the school.” The student received the threat around 8 a.m. on Thursday via Apple AirDrop during first-period gym class at Goshen High School, officials say.

Apple AirDrop is a wireless service that can transfer files from Apple phones and computers using close-range wireless communication.

"The school immediately enacted its hold-in-place protocol and the Goshen Police Department is on-site investigating the matter," the Goshen Central School District stated on its website.

Police Search Orange County, New York School For Weapons

At 9:30 a.m., school officials announced the building was secure and the hold-in-place remained while the Goshen Police actively investigated the threatening message. About an hour later, police reported finding no indications of a weapon at the school. The hold-in-place remained as Police checked students' phones to try and trace the source of the threat.

New York State Police arrived on the scene with a trained detection dog to track for any explosives, gunpowder, or related residue. Nothing was found. Police told school officials there was "no indication of a weapon or explosive."

It remains unclear who made the threat.

"Both the Village of Goshen Police and the New York State Police thoroughly checked the cell phones of each student who was present in the gym class when the AirDrop message was received; at this time, its origin is still yet to be determined. The police department is continuing its investigation and has deemed the threat as non-credible," school officials added.

There was an increased police presence at Goshen schools on Friday, Oct. 7.

Threatening AirDrop Message in Marlboro, New York

Last Monday, a high school student at Marlboro Central School District reportedly received a disturbing message through AirDrop.

"The threatening message, which appears to be a screenshot image, is not specific to Marlboro High School or our School District, however, it did include the date 10/4/22." Marlboro Superintendent Mitchal Rydell stated. "In this case the AirDrop was anonymous and the origin of the threat has not been determined."

AirDrop Threat Made Towards Middletown, New York High School

In mid-September, officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during an upcoming pep rally.

The threat was shared many times during the school's lunch making it "virtually impossible to track the source," officials say.

"Due to the number of times the image was shared, we are unable to determine where the threat originated," Middletown Superintendent of Schools Amy Creeden told members of the community.

Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game

On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. A witness at the scene tells Hudson Valley Post everyone started running when gunshots were heard. People began fleeing the scene, pushing others to get to safety. The shooting reportedly happened in or near the parking lot at NFA.

The game was supposed to be a celebration of youth, with many young children on the field and in the stands for youth football night.

City of Newburgh police has confirmed around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers working security at the NFA football game heard gunfire in one of the north parking lots as attendees were exiting the stadium.

City of Newburgh Police Need Help

Police found three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made and a motive is unclear. Police are looking to identify the two people in the above picture. Cops call them "persons of interest."

