The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a young woman who died during a charity eating contest.

Madie Nicpon, 20, of Suffern died in an accident on Saturday near her college at Tufts University.

When Hudson Valley Post first reported on her death details were not released. accident. Boston.com reported she died in an "unspecified accident" that did not involve a vehicle. A spokesperson told Boston.com more information won't be provided due to the need to protect "medical information."

However multiple reports say the junior lacrosse player and biopsychology major at Tufts University died after choking at a charity hot-dog eating contest near her college.

Nicpon was with other students at an off-campus house in Somerville, Massachusetts competing in a “Play for Pink” breast cancer awareness hot-dog eating contest, HuffPost reports.

"In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends," Monaco stated. "Last night, approximately 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered at the Gantcher Center to remember Madie and to support each other in our grief, then processed by candlelight to Bello Field, where Madie had spent many hours with her teammates and friends. The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts."

Nicpon was a star lacrosse player at Suffern High School which gained her a scholarship at Tufts University.

"SGYL will forever remember Coach Madie 2," Suffern Girls Youth Lacrosse wrote on Facebook.

She was a member of the field hockey and indoor track teams at Suffern High School. She was an Academic All-American who graduated in the top 10% of her class.

A GoFundMe was started to help her family pay for funeral and medical expenses.

"Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room. Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her," Theresa Osborne wrote in the GoFundMe.

As of this writing, nearly $167,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

