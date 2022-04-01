Hudson Valley, New York Home To 1 Of The Best Campsites in World
Hudson Valley residents don't have to travel far if they went to experience one of the best places to camp.
Love camping? Looking for a fun outdoor adventure? Well, local residents don't have to leave the Mid-Hudson Region.
Travel + Leisure recently released its list of the "12 of the Best Places to Camp in the U.S." One campsite in the Hudson Valley made the list.
Travel + Leisure believes that if you want to have the best time camping, you should "skip the crowds (and the pricey entrance fees) and head to a nearby state park."
Travel + Leisure believes state parkers are less crowded and less expensive, which is great for someone looking to spend the night.
So what campsite from the Hudson Valley made the list?
Sam Pryor Shawangunk Gateway Campground was ranked by Travel + Leisure as one of the best places to camp in the U.S.
The campground is located on Route 299 in Gardiner, not far from "the dreamy" Minnewaska State Park Preserve
"Just two hours north of New York City is the dreamy Minnewaska State Park Preserve, a hefty chunk of land on the Shawangunk Mountain ridge with waterfalls, lakes, and 50 miles of trails for hiking and biking. The tent-only campground includes 24 drive-in spots, 26 walk-in sites, a cooking area, and a pavilion (no RV camping is available). Before you pack up and head north, keep in mind the campground is," Travel + Leisure writes about the campground.
The 2022 camping season at Sam Pryor Shawangunk Gateway Campground starts on April 15 and runs until Nov. 13. Officials are now taking reservations for the upcoming season.
Members pay $24 a night per campsite while non-members pay $38, according to the Sam Pryor Shawangunk Gateway Campground website. All sites accommodate up to two tents.
"Campers may access Mohonk Preserve, New York State’s largest nonprofit nature preserve, via a connector trail to the Preserve’s Visitor Center and historic carriage road network for world-class rock climbing and bouldering, hiking, mountain biking, trail running, and nature exploration. Memberships and day-use passes are available at the Visitor Center and all Preserve trailheads," the Sam Pryor Shawangunk Gateway Campground website states.
Now if you do want to travel, or experience all 12 of the best campsite here are the 11 other campsites that made the list:
- Goblin Valley Campground, Goblin Valley State Park, Utah
- City of Rocks Campground, City of Rocks State Park, New Mexico
- Southend Campground, Moran State Park, Washington
- Hammonasset Beach Campground, Hammonasset Beach State Park, Connecticut
- Atlatl Rock Campground, Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada
- Goose Creek Campground, Goose Creek State Park, North Carolina
- Center Lake Campground, Custer State Park, South Dakota
- Colorado Bend Campground, Colorado Bend State Park, Texas
- Roaring Brook Campground, Baxter State Park, Maine
- Emerald Bay Boat Camp, Emerald Bay State Park, California