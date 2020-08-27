A Hudson Valley medical professional worked for days despite feeling ill and after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sullivan County Public Health Services is alerting anyone who visited Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Urgent Care Center at 25 Carrier Street in Liberty on Aug. 19, 20, 21 or 23 that they may have been exposed to an employee who was actively contagious with COVID-19.

The employee continued to work despite feeling ill and after testing positive, officials say. Anyone who went to the medical center should contact Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

Health officials are working closely with the facility to develop a list of people who may have visited the facility on those dates to determine the number of possible exposures, officials say.

“The risk is potentially higher due to people not wearing masks or following current guidelines and protocols for prevention of COVID-19 transmission,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. "It is vitally important that people do not go to work while they are ill, especially after testing positive for COVID-19. “If you start to develop symptoms of COVID-19, we urge you to contact either your healthcare provider or Sullivan County Public Health Services at 292-5910 x 0 and ask for an Infection Control nurse.”