Hudson Valley Man Wins $1 Million Playing Powerball in New York

A Hudson Valley man is a millionaire thanks to a Powerball ticket purchased in the region.

On Tuesday, the New York State Lottery announced a Hudson Valley man claimed his $1 million prize from a Powerball ticket purchased in New York.

A Westchester County man is a millionaire thanks to the Jan. 10 Powerball drawing. The winning Powerball numbers for that evening’s drawing were 14 17 18 21 27 Powerball 09.

Orlando Gonzalez, Jr. of Yonkers has claimed his $1,000,000 Powerball second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on January 10, the New York Lottery reported on Tuesday.

His winning ticket was purchased at 7 Days Gas & Food Mart located at 400 Pelham Rd. in New Rochelle.

Gonzalez, Jr. received his $1,000,000 as a single lump-sum payment of $629,618 after required withholdings. Lottery officials didn't say what Gonzalez plans to do with the money.

Last week, Enrique Rodriguez of Middletown claimed his $1,000,000 top prize on the 25X scratch-off ticket, a part of the X Series of games.

“You have to be in it to win it,” Rodriguez said after claiming his $1 million prize.

The lucky 25X ticket was purchased at Fine Fare Supermarkets located at 1136 Ogden Avenue in the Bronx, according to the New York State Lottery.

More Local Lotto Wins

Lydia Rios of New Windsor claimed her $1,000,000 second prize from a Mega Millions drawing, the New York State lottery confirmed earlier this month.

Rios received her prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings, officials say.

"I plan to be smart with the money," Rios told lottery officials.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Blooming Grove Gas & Mart located at 800 Blooming Grove Turnpike in New Windsor, according to the New York State Lottery.

