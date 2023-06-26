Hudson Valley Man Tried To Kill Troopers In Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley man received one of the largest sentences in decades for trying to kill police officers.

Acting District Attorney of Sullivan County Brian P. Conaty announced an Orange County man was sentenced for trying to kill police officers.

Orange County Man Sentenced For Trying To Kill Cops In Sullivan County

Patrick Hemanowski, 41, of Westbrookville, New York was sentenced to 80 years to life in state prison on Thursday.

“The defendant’s attempt to kill on-duty police officers warrants the stiffest penalties provided for under law and justified the lengthiest prison sentence this office has asked for in decades. Hermanowski’s actions terrorized an entire community and the New York State Police acted swiftly to identify and neutralize this threat thereby placing their own lives in danger," Conaty said.

In March, following a four-day trial, a Sullivan County jury found Hemanowski guilty two counts of attempted murder, attempted robbery, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.

Orange County Man Tried To Kill New York State Police Troopers In Upstate New York

The jury determined that on September 12, 2021, Hermanowski intentionally possessed and discharged a nine-millimeter ghost gun pistol at two on-duty uniformed members of the New York State Police.

New York State Police and Town of Deerpark Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at a home on US-209 in Westbrookville. The report indicated a man was inside the home discharging a firearm, police say.

Responding patrols were told that Hermanowski was in possession of a firearm and fled into a wooded area and later entered an abandoned Air Stream trailer located on Jagger Lane in Sullivan County where he attempted to hide from law enforcement, officials say.

As two responding troopers approached the trailer, Hermanowski allegedly fired his weapon at them from inside the trailer. Both troopers returned gunfire, hitting Hermanowski.

After the incident, Hermanowski was found in possession of over two ounces of methamphetamine.

