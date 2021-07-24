Hudson Valley Man Trapped After Excavator Rollover
A 54-year-old Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after an excavator rolled over in Sullivan County.
On Wednesday around 12:40 p.m., New York State police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to Dump Road in the town of Mamakating for a report of an excavator rollover and entrapment. Upon arrival, troopers observed Mamakating EMS already on the scene.
The victim, Kevin McCombs, 54, from Liberty was entrapped. Units worked for more than an hour to remove McCombs, who was pinned between the cab and boom machine, officials say.
Mamakating EMS called for a medivac and a landing zone was prepared. Wurtsboro Fire arrived at the scene to assist in the extrication of the victim. Troopers assisted EMS with keeping the victim and calm. The victim was extricated and transported to Westchester Medical Center via medivac.
He was listed in critical condition but is now currently listed in stable condition.
The cause of the rollover is unknown at this time.
