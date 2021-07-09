Hudson Valley Man Stole And Sold Calf, Police Say
Holy cow! A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing and selling a calf.
On Thursday, members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 30-year-old Olive man for the misdemeanor of petit larceny. On Tuesday, July 6, at approximately 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown for a report of a larceny.
The subsequent investigation alleges the 30-year-old Olive man stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and later sold it. The unnamed 30-year-old Olive man was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Marbletown Court on a later date.
"Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in its press release.
