Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York

Anyone with information should call New York State Police.

New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at around 6:15 a.m, New York State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 47-year-old Garfield E. Elliot from New Rochelle was driving on Route 17 in Orange County when he got into an accident with another vehicle. More information about this accident isn't known at this time.

Following the accident, Elliot got out of his car in the center median of State Route 17 and stepped into the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen that was traveling east.

Victim Had Ties To Westchester County And Orange County, New York

Elliot was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. Police said Elliot is from Mount Vernon, New York but his obituary states he's from Campbell Hall, New York in Orange County.

New York State Police did not provide more information about the driver of the Volkswagen. It's unclear if the police plan to press any charges. Police add the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on either accident can call the police.

