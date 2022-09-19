Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged

A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday.

Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in the Town of Delaware, New York

On Monday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.

A 2017 Volkswagen Passat, operated by 62-year-old David Slemmer from the town of Callicoon, was traveling north on Jeffersonville North Branch Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet head-on, police say.

Slemmer was transported to Garnet Medical Center with spinal injuries. His condition was not released.

Town of Thompson, New York Man Killed in Sullivan County Crash

The driver of the 2020 Chevrolet, a Sullivan County man just days away from his 30th birthday was killed in the crash.

Erek Cruz, 29, from the town of Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

"He was very much loved and he will always be well-loved," Cruz's mother, Ellen Hannold wrote on Facebook.

Cruz would have turned 30 on Sept. 16.

"Happy birthday to my beloved Son that was taken from me so so soon on Monday," Hannold wrote on Cruz's birthday. "He would have been 30 years old today and this is a sad day that I will never forget for the rest of my life."

Callicoon, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash

Police alleged Slemmer was driving drunk.

Following an investigation, Slemmer was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a felony, and DWI.

He was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.

